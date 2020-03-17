A Director at Ducommun (NYSE: DCO) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Ducommun (DCO – Research Report), Dean Flatt, bought shares of DCO for $27.08K.

This recent transaction increases Dean Flatt’s holding in the company by 3.75% to a total of $691.9K. In addition to Dean Flatt, 3 other DCO executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Ducommun’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $187 million and quarterly net profit of $8.87 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $164 million and had a net profit of $673K. The company has a one-year high of $57.84 and a one-year low of $22.51. DCO’s market cap is $289.9M and the company has a P/E ratio of 8.33.

Starting in February 2020, DCO received 4 Buy ratings in a row. Three different firms, including B.Riley FBR and Canaccord Genuity, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Ducommun has been positive according to 46 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Ducommun, Inc. engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.