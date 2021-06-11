A Director at Douglas Dynamics (NYSE: PLOW) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Douglas Dynamics (PLOW – Research Report), James Janik, sold shares of PLOW for $439.7K.

Based on Douglas Dynamics’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $103 million and quarterly net profit of $742K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $68.19 million and had a GAAP net loss of $10.09 million. The company has a one-year high of $51.44 and a one-year low of $31.37. Currently, Douglas Dynamics has an average volume of 73.47K.

The insider sentiment on Douglas Dynamics has been negative according to 26 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

James Janik's trades have generated a -4.9% average return based on past transactions.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands. The Work Truck Solutions segment includes upfit of market attachments and storage solutions for commercial work vehicles under the DEJANA brand and its related sub-brands. The company was founded by Douglas Seaman in 2004 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.