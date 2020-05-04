A Director at DMC Global (NASDAQ: BOOM) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at DMC Global (BOOM – Research Report), Richard Graff, sold shares of BOOM for $24.11K.

The company has a one-year high of $76.69 and a one-year low of $20.15. BOOM’s market cap is $362 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 16.00. Currently, DMC Global has an average volume of 137.08K.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $38.25, reflecting a -36.6% downside.

The insider sentiment on DMC Global has been positive according to 25 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

DMC Global, Inc. engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints. The DynaEnergetics segment designs, manufactures, and distributes products utilized by the global oil and gas industry principally for the perforation of oil and gas wells. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Broomfield, CO.