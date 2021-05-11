A Director at Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ: DHC) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC – Research Report), John L. Harrington, sold shares of DHC for $103.4K.

DHC’s market cap is $946 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -6.70. The company has a one-year high of $7.28 and a one-year low of $2.47.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $4.75, reflecting a -16.4% downside.

The insider sentiment on Diversified Healthcare Trust has been negative according to 15 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Triple Net Leased Senior Living Communities, Managed Senior Living Communities, MOBs and All Other. The Triple Net Leased Senior Living Communities segment offers short and long term residential care and other services for residents, which the company receive rents from the operators. The Managed Senior Living Communities segment includes short and long term residential care and other services for residents, which the company pays fees to the operator to manage the communities for its account. The MOBs segment refers to the tenants paying for rent. The All Other segment comprises operations, including properties that offer wellness, fitness and spa services to members. The company was founded on December 16, 1998 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.