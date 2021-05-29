A Director at Discovery Inc (NASDAQ: DISCA) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Discovery Inc (DISCA – Research Report), Robert R. Bennett, sold shares of DISCA for $1,376.

In addition to Robert R. Bennett, one other DISCA executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Discovery Inc’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $2.79 billion and quarterly net profit of $140 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.68 billion and had a net profit of $377 million. The company has a one-year high of $78.14 and a one-year low of $19.07. DISCA’s market cap is $16.23 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 22.30.

Based on 13 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $44.25, reflecting a -26.4% downside. Three different firms, including Merrill Lynch and Macquarie, currently also have a Sell rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Discovery Inc has been negative according to 44 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Robert R. Bennett’s trades have generated a 3.5% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Discovery, Inc. is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks, International Networks, Education and Other, and Corporate and Inter-segment Eliminations. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science. The International Networks segment consists of international television networks and websites. The Education and Other segment offers curriculum-based product and service offerings. The Corporate and Inter-segment Eliminations segment represents unallocated corporate amounts. The company was founded by John S. Hendricks in September 1982 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.