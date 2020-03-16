A Director at Dick’s Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS – Research Report), William Colombo, bought shares of DKS for $225.2K.

This recent transaction increases William Colombo’s holding in the company by 2.96% to a total of $9.5 million. Following William Colombo’s last DKS Buy transaction on August 23, 2017, the stock climbed by 2.1%.

Based on Dick’s Sporting Goods’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending January 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $2.61 billion and quarterly net profit of $69.82 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.49 billion and had a net profit of $103 million. The company has a one-year high of $49.80 and a one-year low of $20.51. DKS’s market cap is $2.37B and the company has a P/E ratio of 6.34.

Three different firms, including Barclays and Goldman Sachs, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc. engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.