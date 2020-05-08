A Director at Diamond Offshore Drilling (Other OTC: DOFSQ) is Selling Shares

Today, a Director at Diamond Offshore Drilling (DOFSQ – Research Report), Paul Gaffney, sold shares of DOFSQ for $2,340.

In addition to Paul Gaffney, 2 other DOFSQ executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $10.03 and a one-year low of $0.14.

Based on 13 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Sell with an average price target of $2.67, reflecting a -89.0% downside. Six different firms, including Capital One Financial and Citigroup, currently also have a Sell rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Diamond Offshore Drilling has been negative according to 23 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. engages in offshore drilling, which provides contract drilling services to the energy industry around the globe. The company’s fleet of offshore drilling rigs consists of drill ships and semisubmersibles. The company was founded on April 12, 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.