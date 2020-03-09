A Director at Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ: DHIL) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Diamond Hill Investment Group (DHIL – Research Report), James F. Laird, bought shares of DHIL for $306.9K.

This recent transaction increases James F. Laird’s holding in the company by 9.09% to a total of $3.6 million.

Based on Diamond Hill Investment Group’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $35.91 million and quarterly net profit of $13.41 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $34.45 million and had a net profit of $4.81 million. The company has a one-year high of $150.00 and a one-year low of $110.60. DHIL’s market cap is $394.9M and the company has a P/E ratio of 7.15.

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. operates as an independent investment management company. The firm engages in the provision of investment management and administration services. It offers equities, fixed income, mutual funds and corporate credits. The company was founded in April 1990 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.