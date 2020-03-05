A Director at Dcp Midstream Partners (NYSE: DCP) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Dcp Midstream Partners (DCP – Research Report), Fred Fowler, bought shares of DCP for $139.2K.

Following this transaction Fred Fowler’s holding in the company was increased by 34.13% to a total of $648.1K. In addition to Fred Fowler, one other DCP executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $34.15 and a one-year low of $13.70.

One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Hold DCP with a $23.00 price target. Four different firms, including Credit Suisse and Raymond James, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through three segments: Gathering & Processing powerhouse, Logistics & Marketing, and Growth Projects.