A Director at DaVita is Exercising Options

On November 13 it was reported that a Director at DaVita (DVA – Research Report), Barbara Desoer, exercised options to buy 3,816 DVA shares at $68.17 a share, for a total transaction value of $260.2K. The options were close to expired and Barbara Desoer retained stocks.

Following this transaction Barbara Desoer’s holding in the company was increased by 47.31% to a total of $1.45 million. This is Desoer’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on C back in April 2014

Based on DaVita’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $2.92 billion and quarterly net profit of $159 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.9 billion and had a net profit of $143 million. The company has a one-year high of $110.98 and a one-year low of $62.20. Currently, DaVita has an average volume of 771.98K.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $104.50, reflecting a 2.9% upside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $1.05M worth of DVA shares and purchased $260.2K worth of DVA shares. The insider sentiment on DaVita has been negative according to 82 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

DaVita, Inc. engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services; and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives segment consist primarily of pharmacy services, disease management services, vascular access services, clinical research programs, physician services, direct primary care, end stage renal disease seamless care organizations, and comprehensive care. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.