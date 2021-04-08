A Director at Dave & Busters Entertainment (NASDAQ: PLAY) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Dave & Busters Entertainment (PLAY – Research Report), Stephen King, sold shares of PLAY for $668K.

Following Stephen King’s last PLAY Sell transaction on May 27, 2020, the stock climbed by 29.9%. In addition to Stephen King, 3 other PLAY executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $51.73 and a one-year low of $8.43. PLAY’s market cap is $2.12 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of -9.20.

Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $49.63, reflecting a -10.3% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $5.31M worth of PLAY shares and purchased $978.9K worth of PLAY shares. The insider sentiment on Dave & Busters Entertainment has been negative according to 63 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. is an owner and operator of entertainment and dining venues under the name Dave & Buster’s. Its concept is to offer its customers the opportunity to Eat Drink Play all in one location, through a full menu of casual dining food items and a full selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverage items together with an extensive assortment of entertainment attractions, including skill and sports-oriented redemption games, video games, interactive simulators and other traditional games. The company was founded by David O. Corriveau and James W. Corley in 1982 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.