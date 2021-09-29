A Director at Darden (NYSE: DRI) is Selling Shares

Today, a Director at Darden (DRI – Research Report), William S. Simon, sold shares of DRI for $999.6K.

Following William S. Simon’s last DRI Sell transaction on February 01, 2019, the stock climbed by 55.8%. In addition to William S. Simon, 2 other DRI executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Darden’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending August 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $2.31 billion and quarterly net profit of $231 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.53 billion and had a net profit of $36.1 million. The company has a one-year high of $164.28 and a one-year low of $89.34. Currently, Darden has an average volume of 390.09K.

Based on 20 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $171.29, reflecting a -8.3% downside.

The insider sentiment on Darden has been negative according to 58 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

William S. Simon’s trades have generated a -11.2% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Darden Restaurants, Inc. is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator. The LongHorn Steakhouse segment includes the results of the company-owned LongHorn Steakhouse restaurants. The Fine Dining segment comprises of the premium brands that operate within the fine-dining sub-segment of full-service dining and includes the results of its company-owned The Capital Grille and Eddie V’s restaurants. The Other Business segment aggregates the remaining brands and includes the results of its company-owned Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, Seasons 52 and Bahama Breeze restaurants; and from franchises and consumer-packaged goods sales. The company was founded by William B. Darden in 1938 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.