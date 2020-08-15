A Director at CytRx (Other OTC: CYTR) is Buying Shares

On August 13, a Director at CytRx (CYTR – Research Report), Louis Ignarro, bought shares of CYTR for $182K.

This recent transaction increases Louis Ignarro’s holding in the company by 405.97% to a total of $405.5K. In addition to Louis Ignarro, 2 other CYTR executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Currently, CytRx has an average volume of 30.24K. The company has a one-year high of $0.85 and a one-year low of $0.21.

CytRx Corp. is a biopharmaceutical research and development company, which engages in the discovery, research, and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates. It focuses on developing the Linker Activated Drug Release (LADR) technology platform, a discovery engine to help create a pipeline of anti-cancer molecules that will avoid unacceptable systemic toxicity while delivering highly potent agents directly to the tumor. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.