A Director at CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at CyrusOne (CONE – Research Report), David Ferdman, sold shares of CONE for $731.5K.

Following David Ferdman’s last CONE Sell transaction on January 28, 2013, the stock climbed by 57.8%.

Based on CyrusOne’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $299 million and quarterly net profit of $18.2 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $246 million and had a net profit of $14.7 million. The company has a one-year high of $86.77 and a one-year low of $61.64. CONE’s market cap is $9.09 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 194.40.

Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $75.43, reflecting a -1.6% downside.

CyrusOne, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers. The company was founded on July 31, 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.