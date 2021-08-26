A Director at Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CYCC) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (CYCC – Research Report), Sam Barker, bought shares of CYCC for $5,000.

Following this transaction Sam Barker’s holding in the company was increased by 41.91% to a total of $16.96K. This is Barker’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on LXRX back in August 2019

The company has a one-year high of $11.42 and a one-year low of $3.12. CYCC’s market cap is $46.26 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -1.60. Currently, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 146.69K.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop innovative, targeted medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a diversified biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates. Its products include CYC065, seliciclib, and sapacitabine. The company was founded by Ronald J. Berenson, David Philip Lane, and David Glover on August 13, 1996 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, NJ.