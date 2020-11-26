A Director at Cyanotech (NASDAQ: CYAN) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Cyanotech (CYAN – Research Report), Walter Bennett Menzel, sold shares of CYAN for $108K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Cyanotech’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $8.57 million and quarterly net profit of $155K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $7.69 million and had a net profit of $228K. CYAN’s market cap is $16.46 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 25.50. The company has a one-year high of $3.25 and a one-year low of $1.82.

The insider sentiment on Cyanotech has been positive according to 27 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Cyanotech Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of natural products derived from microalgae. Its products include BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant shown to support and maintain the body’s natural inflammatory response, to enhance skin, and to support eye and joint health; and Spirulina Pacifica, a dietary supplement used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids. The company was founded by Gerald R. Cysewski in 1983 and is headquartered in Kailua-Kona, HI.