A Director at Cyanotech (NASDAQ: CYAN) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Cyanotech (CYAN – Research Report), Michael A. Davis, bought shares of CYAN for $33.09K.

Following this transaction Michael A. Davis’ holding in the company was increased by 1.25% to a total of $3.16 million.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Currently, Cyanotech has an average volume of 79.03K. CYAN’s market cap is $17.19 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 20.70. The company has a one-year high of $3.25 and a one-year low of $1.82.

The insider sentiment on Cyanotech has been positive according to 28 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Michael A. Davis’ trades have generated a 87.9% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Cyanotech Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of natural products derived from microalgae. Its products include BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant shown to support and maintain the body’s natural inflammatory response, to enhance skin, and to support eye and joint health; and Spirulina Pacifica, a dietary supplement used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids. The company was founded by Gerald R. Cysewski in 1983 and is headquartered in Kailua-Kona, HI.