A Director at CryoPort (NASDAQ: CYRX) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at CryoPort (CYRX – Research Report), Richard J. Berman, bought shares of CYRX for $384K.

Based on CryoPort’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $48.36 million and GAAP net loss of -$11,529,540. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $9.24 million and had a GAAP net loss of $948.1K. The company has a one-year high of $84.97 and a one-year low of $14.91. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 117.72.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $76.67, reflecting a -34.0% downside. Five different firms, including B.Riley Financial and Leerink Partners, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock. Starting in February 2021, CYRX received 5 Buy ratings in a row.

The insider sentiment on CryoPort has been positive according to 14 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

CryoPort, Inc. engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers. It offers personalized medicine, immunotherapies, cellular therapies, CAR T-cell therapies, stem cell therapies, cell lines, vaccines, diagnostic materials, semen, eggs, embryos, cord blood, bio-pharmaceuticals, infectious substances, and other commodities that require continuous exposure to certain ranges of precision-controlled temperatures. The company was founded on May 25, 1990 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.