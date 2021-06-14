A Director at Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ: CCRN) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN – Research Report), Joseph Trunfio, sold shares of CCRN for $1.02M.

Following Joseph Trunfio’s last CCRN Sell transaction on May 21, 2020, the stock climbed by 10.6%. This is Trunfio’s first Sell trade following 4 Buy transactions.

Based on Cross Country Healthcare’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $329 million and quarterly net profit of $19.45 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $210 million and had a GAAP net loss of $2.09 million. The company has a one-year high of $17.59 and a one-year low of $5.46. Currently, Cross Country Healthcare has an average volume of 414.72K.

One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Buy CCRN with a $20.00 price target. Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $16.38, reflecting a 6.3% upside.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing. The Physician Staffing segment consists of certified registered nurse anesthetists, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants. The Other Human Capital Management Services segment includes retained and contingent search services for physicians, healthcare executives, and other healthcare professionals. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.