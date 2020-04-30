A Director at Crocs is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that a Director at Crocs (CROX – Research Report), Thomas Smach, exercised options to sell 40,000 CROX shares at $16.56 a share, for a total transaction value of $942.8K. The options were close to expired and Thomas Smach disposed stocks.

Following Thomas Smach’s last CROX Sell transaction on March 13, 2020, the stock climbed by 6.8%.

The company has a one-year high of $43.80 and a one-year low of $8.40. CROX’s market cap is $1.76 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 15.80. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 34.66.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $24.40, reflecting a 5.0% upside.

The insider sentiment on Crocs has been positive according to 29 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Thomas Smach’s trades have generated a -10.1% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

Crocs, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America. The Asia Pacific segment includes the revenues and expenses related to the product sales in Asia, Australia and New Zealand. The EMEA segment contains the revenues and expenses related to the product sales in Europe, Russia, Africa and the Middle East. The company was founded by Scott Seamans, George B. Boedecker, Jr. and Lyndon V. Hanson III in 2002 and is headquartered in Niwot, CO.