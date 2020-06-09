A Director at Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ: CACC) is Selling Shares

Today, a Director at Credit Acceptance (CACC – Research Report), Glenda Flanagan, sold shares of CACC for $1.9M.

Following Glenda Flanagan’s last CACC Sell transaction on August 06, 2018, the stock climbed by 39.6%. In addition to Glenda Flanagan, 4 other CACC executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Credit Acceptance’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $389 million and GAAP net loss of -$83,800,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $354 million and had a net profit of $164 million. The company has a one-year high of $499.61 and a one-year low of $199.00. Currently, Credit Acceptance has an average volume of 309.51K.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Sell with an average price target of $211.75, reflecting a 125.0% upside. Three different firms, including BTIG and Credit Suisse, currently also have a Sell rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Credit Acceptance has been negative according to 53 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers. The company was founded by Donald A. Foss in 1972 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.