A Director at Cra International (NASDAQ: CRAI) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Cra International (CRAI – Research Report), William Concannon, sold shares of CRAI for $164K.

Following William Concannon’s last CRAI Sell transaction on December 06, 2019, the stock climbed by 30.9%.

Based on Cra International’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $147 million and quarterly net profit of $10.5 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $126 million and had a net profit of $6.47 million. The company has a one-year high of $87.18 and a one-year low of $35.35. CRAI’s market cap is $599 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 22.80.

CRA International, Inc. is a consulting firm, which applies advanced analytic techniques and in-depth industry knowledge to complex engagements for clients. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.