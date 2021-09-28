A Director at County Bancorp is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that a Director at County Bancorp (ICBK – Research Report), Mark Binversie, exercised options to buy 5,189 ICBK shares at $23.12 a share, for a total transaction value of $120K.

Following Mark Binversie’s last ICBK Buy transaction on April 23, 2021, the stock climbed by 13.0%. Following this transaction Mark Binversie’s holding in the company was increased by 1.47% to a total of $13.25 million.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on County Bancorp’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $13.69 million and quarterly net profit of $6.74 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $12.27 million and had a net profit of $2.73 million. The company has a one-year high of $37.24 and a one-year low of $18.16. Currently, County Bancorp has an average volume of 708.

Mark Binversie’s trades have generated a 18.7% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

County Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company was founded by William C. Censky, Timothy J. Schneider, Wayne D. Mueller and Mark R. Binversie in May 1996 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, WI.