A Director at Coty (NYSE: COTY) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Coty (COTY – Research Report), Robert S. Singer, bought shares of COTY for $124K.

Following this transaction Robert S. Singer’s holding in the company was increased by 8.93% to a total of $1.64 million.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $13.01 and a one-year low of $2.65.

Based on 10 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $4.53, reflecting a 15.2% upside.

The insider sentiment on Coty has been positive according to 20 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Coty, Inc. engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Beauty, Luxury, and Professional Beauty. The Consumer Beauty segment offers color cosmetics, retail hair coloring and styling products, body care, and mass fragrances. The Luxury segment comprises of prestige fragrances, premium skincare, and premium cosmetics. The Professional Beauty segment consists hair and nail care products for salon professionals. The company was founded by Francois Coty in 1904 and is headquartered in New York, NY.