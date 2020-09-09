A Director at Cormedix (NYSE MKT: CRMD) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Cormedix (CRMD – Research Report), Steven W. Lefkowitz, bought shares of CRMD for $22.82K.

In addition to Steven W. Lefkowitz, 8 other CRMD executives reported Buy trades in the last month. Following this transaction Steven W. Lefkowitz’s holding in the company was increased by 6.75% to a total of $407.7K.

The company has a one-year high of $8.64 and a one-year low of $2.16. Currently, Cormedix has an average volume of 411.02K.

Starting in October 2019, CRMD received 15 Buy ratings in a row.

The insider sentiment on Cormedix has been positive according to 19 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

CorMedix, Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company, which seeks to in-license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. The firm is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters. The company was founded by Antony E. Pfaffle in 2006 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, NJ.