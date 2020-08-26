A Director at CoreCivic (NYSE: CXW) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at CoreCivic (CXW – Research Report), Thurgood Marshall, sold shares of CXW for $126.9K.

The company has a one-year high of $18.53 and a one-year low of $8.33. Currently, CoreCivic has an average volume of 774.88K. CXW’s market cap is $1.16 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 7.60.

CoreCivic, Inc. operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities. It provides transportation services to government agencies and TransCoR. The CoreCivic Community segment offers residential reentry centers and gives electronic monitoring case management services. The CoreCivic Properties segment comprises of real estate properties owned by the company that are leased to government agencies. The company was founded by Thomas W. Beasley, T. Don Hutto, and Robert Crants on January 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Brentwood, TN.