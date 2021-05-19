A Director at Core Molding Technologies (NYSE MKT: CMT) is Selling Shares

On May 17, a Director at Core Molding Technologies (CMT – Research Report), Ralph Hellmold, sold shares of CMT for $43.74K.

Following Ralph Hellmold’s last CMT Sell transaction on November 13, 2018, the stock climbed by 6.6%.

Based on Core Molding Technologies’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $72.83 million and quarterly net profit of $3.46 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $64.02 million and had a net profit of $7.96 million. The company has a one-year high of $14.92 and a one-year low of $3.22. CMT’s market cap is $117 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 33.10.

The insider sentiment on Core Molding Technologies has been positive according to 46 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. engages in the manufacture of sheet molding compound; and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company produces and sells products for light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks, automobiles and automotive aftermarket, marine, construction and other commercial products. Core Molding Technologies was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.