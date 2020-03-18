March 18, 2020   Industrial Goods, Insider News   No comments

A Director at Core Molding Technologies (NYSE MKT: CMT) is Buying Shares

By Carrie Williams

Today, a Director at Core Molding Technologies (CMTResearch Report), Matthew Jauchius, bought shares of CMT for $20.9K.

Following this transaction Matthew Jauchius’ holding in the company was increased by 20.18% to a total of $118.5K. In addition to Matthew Jauchius, one other CMT executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $8.50 and a one-year low of $1.50.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. engages in the manufacture of sheet molding compound; and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding.

