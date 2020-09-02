A Director at Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CORT) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Corcept Therapeutics (CORT – Research Report), Leonard G. Baker, bought shares of CORT for $577.5K.

Based on Corcept Therapeutics’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $88.57 million and quarterly net profit of $28.33 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $72.26 million and had a net profit of $20.19 million. The company has a one-year high of $18.53 and a one-year low of $9.70. Currently, Corcept Therapeutics has an average volume of 858.27K.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol. Its products include korlym and korlym support. The company was founded by David B. Singer and Joseph K. Belanoff on May 13, 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.