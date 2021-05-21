A Director at Corcept Therapeutics is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that a Director at Corcept Therapeutics (CORT – Research Report), Leonard G. Baker, exercised options to buy 150,000 CORT shares at $3.70 a share, for a total transaction value of $555K. The options were close to expired and Leonard G. Baker retained stocks.

Following this transaction Leonard G. Baker’s holding in the company was increased by 2.98% to a total of $114 million.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $31.18 and a one-year low of $12.20. Currently, Corcept Therapeutics has an average volume of 322.02K. CORT’s market cap is $2.51 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 27.60.

Starting in November 2020, CORT received 7 Buy ratings in a row.

The insider sentiment on Corcept Therapeutics has been neutral according to 33 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Leonard G. Baker’s trades have generated a 22.0% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol. Its products include korlym and korlym support. The company was founded by David B. Singer and Joseph K. Belanoff on May 13, 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.