A Director at Copart (NASDAQ: CPRT) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Copart (CPRT – Research Report), Steven Cohan, bought shares of CPRT for $1.57M.

This recent transaction increases Steven Cohan’s holding in the company by 333333.33% to a total of $2,244. Following Steven Cohan’s last CPRT Buy transaction on June 18, 2018, the stock climbed by 34.7%.

Based on Copart’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending October 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $554 million and quarterly net profit of $218 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $461 million and had a net profit of $114 million. The company has a one-year high of $93.63 and a one-year low of $48.59. CPRT’s market cap is $21.73B and the company has a P/E ratio of 32.08.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $14.74M worth of CPRT shares and purchased $1.57M worth of CPRT shares. The insider sentiment on Copart has been negative according to 17 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Copart, Inc. engages in the provision of online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It provides vehicle sellers with a full range of services to process and sell vehicles primarily over the internet through Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology.