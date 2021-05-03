A Director at Constellation Brands is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that a Director at Constellation Brands (STZ – Research Report), Jeremy Fowden, exercised options to sell 6,517 STZ shares for a total transaction value of $1.58M.

Following Jeremy Fowden’s last STZ Sell transaction on July 18, 2019, the stock climbed by 43.3%.

Based on Constellation Brands’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending February 28, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.95 billion and quarterly net profit of $383 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.9 billion and had a net profit of $398 million. The company has a one-year high of $243.44 and a one-year low of $151.53. Currently, Constellation Brands has an average volume of 972.76K.

Based on 12 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $254.70, reflecting a -5.7% downside.

Founded in 1945, Constellation Brands, Inc. is engaged in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company’s iconic beer brands include Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra and Pacifico. Its premium wine and spirits brands include Robert Mondavi, Kim Crawford, Meiomi, The Prisoner, SVEDKA Vodka, Casa Noble Tequila and High West Whiskey.