A Director at Consolidated Water Co (NASDAQ: CWCO) is Selling Shares

A Director at Consolidated Water Co (NASDAQ: CWCO) is Selling SharesBy Carrie Williams
Yesterday, a Director at Consolidated Water Co (CWCO – Research Report), Clarence Flowers, sold shares of CWCO for $27.83K.
Currently, Consolidated Water Co has an average volume of 89.00K. The company has a one-year high of $15.62 and a one-year low of $10.01. CWCO’s market cap is $195 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 119.00.
The insider sentiment on Consolidated Water Co has been negative according to 19 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.
Clarence Flowers' trades have generated a -5.3% average return based on past transactions.
Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment focuses on water utility for the seven mile beach and west bay areas. The Bulk segment supplies potable water to government utilities in Grand Cayman, the Bahamas, and Belize under long-term contracts. The Services segment offers desalination plant management and operating services to affiliated companies and design, construct, and sell desalination plants to third parties. The Manufacturing segment comprises of water-related products and provides design, engineering, management, operating and other services applicable to commercial, municipal and industrial water production, and supply and treatment. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.