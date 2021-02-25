A Director at Conmed (NYSE: CNMD) is Selling Shares

On February 23, a Director at Conmed (CNMD – Research Report), Mark Tryniski, sold shares of CNMD for $426.6K.

Following Mark Tryniski’s last CNMD Sell transaction on March 07, 2017, the stock climbed by 87.6%. This is Tryniski’s first transaction since reporting a Sell transaction on CBU back in December 2019

The company has a one-year high of $129.18 and a one-year low of $37.66. Currently, Conmed has an average volume of 412.28K. CNMD’s market cap is $3.61 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 429.10.

One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Buy CNMD with a $145.00 price target. Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $136.00, reflecting a -7.9% downside.

The insider sentiment on Conmed has been negative according to 37 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific. Its product lines also include orthopedic surgey and general surgery. The company was founded by Eugene R. Corasanti in 1970 and is headquartered in Utica, NY.