A Director at Comstock Homebuilding Companies (NASDAQ: CHCI) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Comstock Homebuilding Companies (CHCI – Research Report), David Guernsey, sold shares of CHCI for $35K.

Following David Guernsey’s last CHCI Sell transaction on April 10, 2017, the stock climbed by 0.5%.

Based on Comstock Homebuilding Companies’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $6.46 million and quarterly net profit of $1.18 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.34 million and had a GAAP net loss of $237K. The company has a one-year high of $6.26 and a one-year low of $1.06. CHCI’s market cap is $21.73 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 8.50.

Comstock Holding Cos., Inc. engages in the development of real estate properties and provision of asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Multi-Family and Real Estate Services. The Homebuilding segment develops properties with the intent to sell as fee-simple properties or condominiums to individual buyers or to private or institutional investors. The Multi-Family segment focuses on projects ranging from 75 to 200 units in locations that are supply constrained with demonstrated demand for stabilized assets. The Real Estate Services segment comprises of projects in all aspects of real estate management such as strategic planning; land development; entitlement; property management; sales and marketing; workout and turnaround strategies; financing; and general construction. The company was founded by Christopher Clemente in 1985 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.