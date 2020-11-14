A Director at Computer Task (NASDAQ: CTG) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Computer Task (CTG – Research Report), David Klein, bought shares of CTG for $61.42K.

This recent transaction increases David Klein’s holding in the company by 7.36% to a total of $940.6K.

Currently, Computer Task has an average volume of 70.00K. The company has a one-year high of $6.48 and a one-year low of $2.86. CTG’s market cap is $94.01 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 12.10.

Computer Task Group, Inc. engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution. Its information technology solutions comprises of the implementation and optimization of packaged software applications; the development and deployment of customized software and solutions; and the design and distribution of complex technology components. It also recruits, retains, and manages information technology and other talent for its clients. The company was founded by Randolph A. Marks and G. David Baer on March 11, 1966 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.