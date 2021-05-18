A Director at Compass Minerals International is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that a Director at Compass Minerals International (CMP – Research Report), Amy Yoder, exercised options to sell 1,250 CMP shares for a total transaction value of $88.4K. The options were close to expired and Amy Yoder disposed stocks.

Following Amy Yoder’s last CMP Sell transaction on May 16, 2018, the stock climbed by 10.4%.

Based on Compass Minerals International’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $426 million and GAAP net loss of -$223,600,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $347 million and had a net profit of $27.6 million. The company has a one-year high of $71.35 and a one-year low of $43.64. Currently, Compass Minerals International has an average volume of 88.74K.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $73.33, reflecting a -2.8% downside.

Compass Minerals International, Inc. engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications. The Plant Nutrition North America segment produces and markets sulfate of potash crop nutrients, industrial-grade SOP and micronutrients. The Plant Nutrition South America segment manufactures specialty plant nutrition solution-based products that are used in direct soil and foliar applications. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Overland Park, KS.