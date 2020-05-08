A Director at Community Healthcare (NYSE: CHCT) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Community Healthcare (CHCT – Research Report), Robert Z. Hensley, bought shares of CHCT for $99.99K.

Following Robert Z. Hensley’s last CHCT Buy transaction on February 27, 2017, the stock climbed by 15.4%. This recent transaction increases Robert Z. Hensley’s holding in the company by 7.44% to a total of $1.45 million.

Based on Community Healthcare’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $16.83 million and quarterly net profit of $2.21 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $13.44 million and had a net profit of $1.45 million. The company has a one-year high of $52.33 and a one-year low of $20.12. Currently, Community Healthcare has an average volume of 96.81K.

Five different firms, including B.Riley FBR and D.A. Davidson, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock. Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $41.20, reflecting a -10.6% downside.

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc. engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities; urgent care centers; acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; assisted living and long-term care facilities; medical office buildings; clinics; specialty hospitals; and treatment centers. The company was founded by Timothy G. Wallace on March 28, 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.