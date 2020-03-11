A Director at Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ: COLB) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Columbia Banking System (COLB – Research Report), Craig Eerkes, bought shares of COLB for $28.27K.

Following this transaction Craig Eerkes’ holding in the company was increased by 8.18% to a total of $367.1K. Following Craig Eerkes’ last COLB Buy transaction on December 15, 2014, the stock climbed by 5.6%.

Based on Columbia Banking System’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $155 million and quarterly net profit of $45.8 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $150 million and had a net profit of $44.27 million. The company has a one-year high of $41.40 and a one-year low of $27.71. Currently, Columbia Banking System has an average volume of 308.11K.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management.