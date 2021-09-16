A Director at Colfax (NYSE: CFX) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Colfax (CFX – Research Report), Rajiv Vinnakota, sold shares of CFX for $103.5K.

Following Rajiv Vinnakota’s last CFX Sell transaction on June 16, 2020, the stock climbed by 17.2%.

Based on Colfax’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $986 million and quarterly net profit of $28.64 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $620 million and had a GAAP net loss of $8.47 million. The company has a one-year high of $50.34 and a one-year low of $26.45. CFX’s market cap is $6.95 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 72.30.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $53.50, reflecting a -13.2% downside.

The insider sentiment on Colfax has been positive according to 64 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Rajiv Vinnakota's trades have generated a 1.3% average return based on past transactions.

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company that provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Medical Technology; and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices with a broad range of products used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy. The Fabrication Technology develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment. The company was founded by Mitchell P. Rales and Steven M. Rales in 1995 and is headquartered in Annapolis Junction, MD.