A Director at Cognizant (NASDAQ: CTSH) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Cognizant (CTSH – Research Report), John Nelson Fox, sold shares of CTSH for $305K.

The company has a one-year high of $71.48 and a one-year low of $40.01. CTSH’s market cap is $38.03 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 23.40.

Based on 17 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $71.53, reflecting a -0.9% downside.

John Nelson Fox's trades have generated a 6.0% average return based on past transactions.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services. The Healthcare segment involves healthcare and life sciences. The Products and Resources segment comprises of retail and consumer goods, manufacturing and logistics, travel and hospitality, and energy and utilities. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment includes communications, information, media and entertainment, and technology. The company was founded by Wijeyaraj Kumar Mahadeva and Francisco D’Souza in 1994 and is headquartered in Teaneck, NJ.