A Director at Coeur Mining (NYSE: CDE) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Coeur Mining (CDE – Research Report), Sebastian Edwards, sold shares of CDE for $111.4K.

In addition to Sebastian Edwards, 2 other CDE executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Coeur Mining’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $193 million and GAAP net loss of $271 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $144 million and had a net profit of $468K. The company has a one-year high of $8.29 and a one-year low of $2.78.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $177.6K worth of CDE shares and purchased $4,920 worth of CDE shares. The insider sentiment on Coeur Mining has been negative according to 35 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Coeur Mining, Inc. engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Mexico, Bolivia, Argentina and Australia. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo complex, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf and Silvertip.