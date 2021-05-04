A Director at Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ: CVLY) is Selling Shares

Today, a Director at Codorus Valley Bancorp (CVLY – Research Report), Harry Esq Swift, sold shares of CVLY for $5,556.

Based on Codorus Valley Bancorp’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $19.91 million and quarterly net profit of $3.9 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $18.4 million and had a GAAP net loss of $2.99 million. The company has a one-year high of $19.74 and a one-year low of $10.62. CVLY’s market cap is $182 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 11.80.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $5,556 worth of CVLY shares and purchased $3,708 worth of CVLY shares. The insider sentiment on Codorus Valley Bancorp has been positive according to 26 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company for Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through Community Banking segment. The firm offers personal banking, mortgage banking, wealth management, and real estate services through its bank subsidiary. The company was founded on October 7, 1986 and is headquartered in York, PA.