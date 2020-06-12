A Director at CME Group (NASDAQ: CME) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at CME Group (CME – Research Report), William Shepard, bought shares of CME for $218.9K.

In addition to William Shepard, 2 other CME executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on CME Group’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.52 billion and quarterly net profit of $766 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.18 billion and had a net profit of $497 million. The company has a one-year high of $225.36 and a one-year low of $131.80. CME’s market cap is $62.46 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 28.30.

Based on 13 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $190.46, reflecting a -6.7% downside. CME is a controversial stock, with 6 analysts recommending Buy, while 3 recommends selling the stock. Six different firms, including Barclays and Citigroup, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $1.74M worth of CME shares and purchased $356.2K worth of CME shares. The insider sentiment on CME Group has been negative according to 97 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

CME Group, Inc. operates as a security and commodity exchange company. It provides the risk management and investment needs of customers around the globe. The company offers a wide range of products across various asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, metals, weather and real estate. CME Group brings buyers and sellers together through its CME Globex electronic trading platform across the globe and its open outcry trading facilities in Chicago and New York City. The company also provides clearing and settlement services for exchange-traded contracts, as well as for cleared over-the-counter derivatives transactions. It also offers market data services-including live quotes, delayed quotes, market reports and a comprehensive historical data service and has expanded into the index services business through CME Group Index Services. CME Group was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.