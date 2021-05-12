A Director at Clean Energy Fuels is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that a Director at Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE – Research Report), James C Miller, exercised options to buy 40,000 CLNE shares at $1.37 a share, for a total transaction value of $54.8K.

This recent transaction increases James C Miller’s holding in the company by 30.53% to a total of $1.46 million. Following James C Miller’s last CLNE Buy transaction on December 05, 2017, the stock climbed by 6.4%.

The company has a one-year high of $19.79 and a one-year low of $1.82. CLNE’s market cap is $1.71 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of -97.60.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $15.33, reflecting a -47.6% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $4.68M worth of CLNE shares and purchased $188.2K worth of CLNE shares. The insider sentiment on Clean Energy Fuels has been positive according to 14 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also build and operate compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel. The company was founded by T. Boone Pickens and Andrew J. Littlefair in 1996 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.