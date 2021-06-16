A Director at Clarus (NASDAQ: CLAR) is Selling Shares

Today, a Director at Clarus (CLAR – Research Report), Nicolas Sokolow, sold shares of CLAR for $126K.

This is Sokolow’s first Sell trade following 19 Buy transactions.

Based on Clarus’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $75.33 million and quarterly net profit of $5.68 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $53.56 million and had a net profit of $36K. The company has a one-year high of $26.07 and a one-year low of $10.20. Currently, Clarus has an average volume of 307.96K.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $29.25, reflecting a -17.5% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $126K worth of CLAR shares and purchased $160K worth of CLAR shares. The insider sentiment on Clarus has been positive according to 22 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities. The Sierra segment produces a range of bullets for both rifles and pistols that are used for precision target shooting, hunting, and military and law enforcement purposes. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.