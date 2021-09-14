A Director at Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CDTX) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Cidara Therapeutics (CDTX – Research Report), Timothy Franson, bought shares of CDTX for $14.77K.

This recent transaction increases Timothy Franson’s holding in the company by 175% to a total of $23.21K. In addition to Timothy Franson, one other CDTX executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Cidara Therapeutics’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $32.86 million and quarterly net profit of $10.71 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.39 million and had a GAAP net loss of $18.31 million. CDTX’s market cap is $104 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -1.90. Currently, Cidara Therapeutics has an average volume of 175.15K.

Starting in February 2021, CDTX received 8 Buy ratings in a row.

The insider sentiment on Cidara Therapeutics has been positive according to 13 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.