A Director at Churchill Downs (NASDAQ: CHDN) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Churchill Downs (CHDN – Research Report), Daniel P. Harrington, sold shares of CHDN for $2.64M.

The company has a one-year high of $183.34 and a one-year low of $52.90. Currently, Churchill Downs has an average volume of 230.93K.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $174.67, reflecting a -1.5% downside.

The insider sentiment on Churchill Downs has been negative according to 38 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Churchill Downs, Inc. operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course. The Casinos segment includes Oxford Casino, Riverwalk Casino Hotel, Harlow’s Casino Resort and Spa, Calder Casino, Fair Grounds Slots, Video Services and equity investment. The Online Wagering segment offers simulcasting and interactive wagering hub. The Corporate segment includes miscellaneous and other revenue, compensation expense, professional fees and other general and administrative expense not allocated to other operating segments. The Other Investments and Corporate segment consists of United Tote Company and United Tote Canada, Capital View Casino and Resort, Bluff Media, and minor investments. The company was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Louisville, KY.