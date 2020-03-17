A Director at Chubb (NYSE: CB) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Chubb (CB – Research Report), Theodore Shasta, bought shares of CB for $233.1K.

This recent transaction increases Theodore Shasta’s holding in the company by 16.16% to a total of $1.46 million. This is Shasta’s first transaction since reporting a Sell transaction on MBI back in August 2019

Based on Chubb’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $8.83 billion and quarterly net profit of $1.17 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $7.63 billion and had a net profit of $355 million. The company has a one-year high of $167.74 and a one-year low of $97.78. CB’s market cap is $45.83B and the company has a P/E ratio of 10.45.

Four different firms, including JMP Securities and Piper Sandler, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Chubb has been neutral according to 104 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

