A Director at Chipotle (NYSE: CMG) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Chipotle (CMG – Research Report), Neil Flanzraich, bought shares of CMG for $340.1K.

Following this transaction Neil Flanzraich’s holding in the company was increased by 154.36% to a total of $538.6K.

Based on Chipotle’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.61 billion and quarterly net profit of $191 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.44 billion and had a net profit of $72.42 million. The company has a one-year high of $1564.91 and a one-year low of $450.53. Currently, Chipotle has an average volume of 360.90K.

15 different firms, including Argus Research and BTIG, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock. Based on 24 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1647.57, reflecting a -12.7% downside. Starting in February 2021, CMG received 8 Buy ratings in a row.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $6.79M worth of CMG shares and purchased $340.1K worth of CMG shares. The insider sentiment on Chipotle has been negative according to 60 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. is a Mexican food restaurant chain operator. It engages in the development and operation of fast-casual, fresh Mexican food restaurants throughout the United States. It offers a focused menu of burritos, burrito bowls, tacos, and salads cooked through traditional methods and served in a unique atmosphere.